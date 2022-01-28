Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

