Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

