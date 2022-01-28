STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $6,322.01 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

