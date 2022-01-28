Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

