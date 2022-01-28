Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 357.1% in January

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMMYY opened at $11.31 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

