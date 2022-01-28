Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Trading Up 0.4%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMMCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.