Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $212.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.