Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 304.8% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

