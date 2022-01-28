Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $290,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

