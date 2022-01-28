Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250,976 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,342,000 after acquiring an additional 360,673 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $24.05.

