Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

