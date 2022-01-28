Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE SUN opened at $43.85 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

