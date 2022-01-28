SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWR. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

SPWR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

