SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.50. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 443,768 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

