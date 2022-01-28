Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Superdry alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Superdry has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superdry (SEPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.