Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.15

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 69919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$81.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

