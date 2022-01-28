SVB Leerink Cuts Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target to $10.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of GMTX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

