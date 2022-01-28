SVB Leerink Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.91 and its 200 day moving average is $230.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

