Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYZ. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

