SyncFab One Day Volume Hits $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

