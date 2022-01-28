Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580 ($7.83).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 371.96 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.26.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($182,271.99). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Insiders bought a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last quarter.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

