Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 109,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Syrah Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

