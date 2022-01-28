Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 935,767 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,154 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.