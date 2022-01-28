Taboola.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 332 call options.

TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $37,536,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $23,287,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $24,101,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

