Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.74 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $359,137.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

