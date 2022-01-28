TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.49. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 84,410 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.05.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
