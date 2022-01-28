TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.49. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 84,410 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

