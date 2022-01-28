Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TALN remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,975. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Talon International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

