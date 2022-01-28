Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

TARO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.85 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.