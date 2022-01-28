TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. TDK has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

