Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,284 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 95.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

