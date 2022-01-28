Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,592 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

