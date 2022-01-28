Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,652 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.81 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

