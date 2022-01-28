Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

