Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vicor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,524 shares of company stock worth $17,976,699. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

