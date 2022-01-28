Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $495,000 Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Insmed by 75.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

