Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $40.81 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

