Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 626.9% in January

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 626.9% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.