Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 626.9% in January

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 626.9% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of HQL stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
