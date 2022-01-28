Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Increased to SEK 96 by Analysts at UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Bank of America began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

ERIC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

