Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.