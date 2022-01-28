Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 73.8% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,214. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $175,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

