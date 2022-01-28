TENT (TENT) Market Cap Tops $553,658.06

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $553,658.06 and $93,570.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00079120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004183 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.