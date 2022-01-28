Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

