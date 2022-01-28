Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $160.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.12.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.