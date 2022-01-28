Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $84.51 million and $10.50 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00104663 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,412,887 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.