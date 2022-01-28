Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,007.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $797.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,292.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

