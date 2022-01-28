Tezos 24-Hour Volume Hits $115.62 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $115.62 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00007864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00132209 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 904,129,636 coins and its circulating supply is 875,891,001 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

