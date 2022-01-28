TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.96.

TSE:TFII opened at C$117.30 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$83.50 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.42.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

