TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

