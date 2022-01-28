The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.22 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Several analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
