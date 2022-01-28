The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.81) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.60) to GBX 4,120 ($55.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,540 ($74.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($73.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,090 ($55.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,570.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,596.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

